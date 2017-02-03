Good Samaritans "Getting by with a little help from our friends..." Roni Jensen's wheelchair couldn't quite make it up the slickery slope having crossed Elberta onto Woodring after Dec. 28's snowfall turned to slush. Immediately, two vehicles stopped and drivers Bob Wildfang and an unidentified doer of good deeds jumped out to lend a hand, pushing Jensen's chair onto the bare pavement where she was able to continue on her way. No signs of impatience or exasperation was exhibited by drivers waiting behind the unmanned vehicles of the good Samaritans.

KAREN HARTMAN/CASHMERE VALLEY RECORD