|
|
|
|Held on high
|The Dec. 20 Town Toyota Center basketball games were punctuated with outstanding half-time performances offered by the Cashmere High School Bulldogs Cheer and Stunt Squad, coached by Jenn Brunner. The girls on high are Shelby Brunner (back) and Mia Pesta (front) in a stunt called an "extension." In back, being held at mid-range height is Steph Cisneros in a stunt called a "prep." The guys holding the extensions in Mia's group are Erik Alvarado (back), Alex Sanchez (back to camera) and Jay Cravens. The stunt team members holding Shelby are Ruben Estrada (in back), Ian McNeill (back to camera) and Garrett Presler (facing camera). Standing in front is Mikayla Stoffel.
KAREN HARTMAN/CASHMERE VALLEY RECORD
|Girls Basketball: Bulldogs roll to their 6th win
Although playing their way to a 68-21 point victory over the Chelan Goats, the bright lights, huge arena and the crowd had the Cashmere High School girls a little too jacked up as they came out with an overabundance of energy.
|The Cashmere Bulldogs stand ready against the Chelan Goats during last Tuesday’s game at the Town Toyota Center. Cashmere won 68-21.
KAREN HARTMAN/CASHMERE VALLEY RECORD
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
News
|Vale bids come back too high
|Both good news and bad news came out of the Dec. 19 Cashmere School Board meeting.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|PUD mulls broadband community benefit rates
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Year in review 2016: January through June
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Table Talk: What are your favorite Christmas memories?
|This feature is called Table Talk because many of the responses are gathered across the tables at Cashmere's weekly Community Dinner. A question is asked and the answers are published.
This week's question is, "Do you have a memorable Christmas story to share?"
Tuesday, December 13, 2016 More...
|Cub Scouts, Kiwanis
Combo toy drive makes Christmas merry for many
|Cashmere Pack 1 Cub Scouts presented more than seven large bags of toys to the Wacoka Kiwanis Club of Cashmere.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
Schools & Sports
|Science club earns kudos
for Martin
|Cashmere Middle School science teacher, Bob Martin, was given the Technology Student's Association (TSA) Middle School Advisor of the Year award.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|Boys Basketball: Goats shut down Bulldogs at TTC
|Cashmere High School Boys Basketball Team found defeat against Chelan Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the NCW Basketball Showcase at the Town Toyota Center, but also an opportunity to play in a professional arena, an experience that might pay off later.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Wrestling: Bulldogs host Cashmere Invite
|Cashmere High School was the site of much excitement on Saturday, Dec. 17, as it hosted the Cashmere Invite for wrestling.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Girls Basketball: Cashmere ends Okanogan's 57-game winning streak
|The Cashmere High School girls basketball team had another smoking hot week. Undefeated, they are currently ranked first in the league.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|Bulldog Wrestling: Grapplers show grit on the road, home
|The Cashmere High School wrestling team, which, until this weekend has been all over the district, finally got to play at home when it hosted its Invite on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
Business News
|Christmas in Cashmere
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|Sold!
|Cashmere Boy Scouts Pack 1 finished its Christmas tree sales on Saturday, Dec. 10. There were only nine left to sell when this photo was taken in the morning.
Tuesday, December 13, 2016 More...
|Branching out
Tuesday, November 29, 2016 More...
|New bus stop
|The new Mission Avenue bus stop is finished. The
Tuesday, November 8, 2016 More...
|Jazzed up
|The Cashmere High School Jazz Band performs at the Christmas concert given on Wednesday, Dec.14 at Pybus Market in Wenatchee.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
Sheriff's report
|Chelan County Sheriff,
Fire & EMS Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 14
Tuesday, November 29, 2016 More...
|Chelan County Sheriff Reports
Tuesday, December 13, 2016 More...
|Chlan County Sheriff, Fire and EMS Reports: Thursday, Dec. 1 - Friday, Dec. 9
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|
|