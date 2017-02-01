|
|
|
|Good Samaritans
|"Getting by with a little help from our friends..." Roni Jensen's wheelchair couldn't quite make it up the slickery slope having crossed Elberta onto Woodring after Dec. 28's snowfall turned to slush. Immediately, two vehicles stopped and drivers Bob Wildfang and an unidentified doer of good deeds jumped out to lend a hand, pushing Jensen's chair onto the bare pavement where she was able to continue on her way. No signs of impatience or exasperation was exhibited by drivers waiting behind the unmanned vehicles of the good Samaritans.
KAREN HARTMAN/CASHMERE VALLEY RECORD
|Clean Slate: Martinson house razed after years of dispute
The last vestiges of the former junk yard at 18 Parkhill St., Cashmere, was razed after the Cashmere City Council awarded the contract to Chipman Construction of Cashmere.
|Lance Chipman, owner of Chipman Construction, demolishes the Martinson house at 18 Parkhill St. after being awarded the contract as low bidder by the City of Cashmere.
Photo courtesy Mark Botello
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
News
|Possible retrial for Stewart on two charges
|WENATCHEE - Cashmere resident Bob Stewart was on the Chelan County District Court docket for 3:30 p.m., Dec. 27.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 More...
|Councilman Erickson joins state Legislature Office Funding Board
|Cashmere City Councilman Dave Erickson has been asked by the Washington State Legislature Office Funding Board to serve as the representative for small cities on the Recreational Conservation Funding Board to address funding opportunities for underserved populations.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
|Table Talk: 'New Year's resolutions'
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
|Good Samaritans
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 More...
|Year in Review 2016: July through December
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
Schools & Sports
|Science club earns kudos
for Martin
|Cashmere Middle School science teacher, Bob Martin, was given the Technology Student's Association (TSA) Middle School Advisor of the Year award.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|Boys Basketball: Goats shut down Bulldogs at TTC
|Cashmere High School Boys Basketball Team found defeat against Chelan Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the NCW Basketball Showcase at the Town Toyota Center, but also an opportunity to play in a professional arena, an experience that might pay off later.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Wrestling: Bulldogs host Cashmere Invite
|Cashmere High School was the site of much excitement on Saturday, Dec. 17, as it hosted the Cashmere Invite for wrestling.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 More...
|Girls Basketball: Cashmere ends Okanogan's 57-game winning streak
|The Cashmere High School girls basketball team had another smoking hot week. Undefeated, they are currently ranked first in the league.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|Bulldog Wrestling: Grapplers show grit on the road, home
|The Cashmere High School wrestling team, which, until this weekend has been all over the district, finally got to play at home when it hosted its Invite on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
Business News
|Flying Pig moves downtown
|Pizza will be just one of the five menus the Flying Pig restaurant will eventually be offering.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
|'Pole'-ar Express
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
|Branching out
Tuesday, November 29, 2016 More...
|New bus stop
|The new Mission Avenue bus stop is finished. The
Tuesday, November 8, 2016 More...
|Jazzed up
|The Cashmere High School Jazz Band performs at the Christmas concert given on Wednesday, Dec.14 at Pybus Market in Wenatchee.
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
Sheriff's report
|Chelan County Sheriff, Fire and EMS Runs: Saturday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 25
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 More...
|Chelan County Sheriff Reports
Tuesday, December 13, 2016 More...
|Chlan County Sheriff, Fire and EMS Reports: Thursday, Dec. 1 - Friday, Dec. 9
Tuesday, December 20, 2016 More...
|
|