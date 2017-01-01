Held on high The Dec. 20 Town Toyota Center basketball games were punctuated with outstanding half-time performances offered by the Cashmere High School Bulldogs Cheer and Stunt Squad, coached by Jenn Brunner. The girls on high are Shelby Brunner (back) and Mia Pesta (front) in a stunt called an "extension." In back, being held at mid-range height is Steph Cisneros in a stunt called a "prep." The guys holding the extensions in Mia's group are Erik Alvarado (back), Alex Sanchez (back to camera) and Jay Cravens. The stunt team members holding Shelby are Ruben Estrada (in back), Ian McNeill (back to camera) and Garrett Presler (facing camera). Standing in front is Mikayla Stoffel.

KAREN HARTMAN/CASHMERE VALLEY RECORD